Amazon Prime Video just dropped the trailer of Vadhandhi starring SJ Suryah in the lead and it's intriguing. Well, the 2.23 minute video sees Suryah as a no-nonsense cop who's investigating the murder of a beautiful young girl, Velonie in a village. The series is created by Andrew Louis and is produced by Pushkar & Gayatri. Have a look. The Teacher Trailer: Amala Paul 'Never Forgives and Forgets' in Vivek's Riveting Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch Vadhandhi Trailer:

