Your wait is finally over, as the makers of Valimai have finally unveiled the Whistle Theme melody from Ajith Kumar's action film. The track is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is surely a musical treat for fans. Talking about the video, it sees many dashing avatars of the superstar amidst the striking BGM. The overall aura of the theme music is very catchy. Helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai is set to release next on the occasion of Pongal.

Watch Valimai's Whistle Theme Below:

