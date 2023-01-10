Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu is all set to arrive in theatres on January 11. Fans of the superstar have been waiting with bated breath for the film. Now, ahead of its release on the big screens, Thaman, the film's music director shared review of Varisu and called it 'emotional'. He also revealed he cried while watching it. Varisu Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna’s Film!

Varisu Review by Thaman S:

Anna @actorvijay Anna ❤️ I cried From the Heart Watching all the Emotional Scenes dear anna ❤️ Tears Are Precious 🥹#Varisu Movie Is My family Anna It’s Close To My heart ❤️ Thanks For Giving me This biggest Opportunity dear Anna Love U 🎛️🎧🥁#BlockbusterVarisu FROM TOM 😊 pic.twitter.com/QgZdOdGR9G — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 10, 2023

