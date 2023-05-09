Vijay Deverakonda’s fans are in for a treat! The makers of VD12 have dropped a sketch of the actor on the occasion of his birthday. Vijay who’d be seen as an ‘Anonymous Spy’ in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film, appears intense in this teaser poster. The tagline is a dialogue by his character that reads, “I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed”. VD12 Puja Ceremony: Vijay Deverakonda–Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Film, Shooting to Begin from June (View Pics).

Vijay Deverakonda In VD12

A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded!🎖🔥 Wishing our Rowdy, THE #VijayDeverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team #VD12 ✨#HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda ⭐️@TheDeverakonda @anirudhofficial @sreeleela14 @gowtam19… pic.twitter.com/rumG6AEMAs — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) May 9, 2023

