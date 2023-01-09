New song from Veera Simha Reddy titled "Mass Mogudu" has been dropped by the makers today. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, the track is massy and will instantly make you dance. Right from the BGM to even the costumes of the actors, everything blends in well in the fun number. The melody is sung by Mano and Ramya Behara. Check it out. Veera Simha Reddy Song Suguna Sundari Lyrical Video: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan Show Off Their Stylish Avatars and Cool Dance Moves in This Track – WATCH.

Watch "Mass Mogudu" Song:

