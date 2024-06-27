Kids get ready to embark on an epic adventure with Lord Ram in our exciting new animated series, Sriman Rama! This cartoon series will show the legendary journey of the universe's first action hero, starting on July 7. Through vibrant animation and engaging storytelling, discover the timeless wisdom and heroic deeds of Lord Ram. Don't miss out on this thrilling opportunity to witness the magic of ancient mythology come to life. Immerse yourself in the captivating tales of bravery, righteousness, and adventure every Sunday at noon, exclusively on DD National. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 20: Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma’s Horror Comedy Earns INR 111.80 Crore.

Watch Promo Of The Sriman Rama Cartoon Series:

Come kids! Watch the legendary journey of Lord Rama in our new animated series! Join us for 'Sriman Rama', the first ever action star of the universe, starting from 7th July, every sunday at 12:00 PM on #DDNational. #SrimanRama #SrimanRamaOnDD #LordRama pic.twitter.com/cKBzQq6R5y — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) June 27, 2024

