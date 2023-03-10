Grace Van Dien, who featured in Stranger Things’ episode Chapter One: The Hellfire Club, recently alleged that she encountered sexual harassment while working on one of her projects and hence she has decided to take a break from acting. The actress alleged that the movie producer asked her to join for threesome. Grace shares that she now prefers to spend her time on Twitch streaming. She says, “With streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to.” Jena Malone Reveals She was Sexually Assaulted During the Shoot of The Hunger Games - Mockingjay Part 2.

Grace Van Dien On Twitch Streaming

