Ahead of her birthday on December 14, Divyanka Tripathi has flown to UAE along with her husband Vivek Dahiya. Now, just a day before her born day, the TV actress and Vivek were seen enjoying a formula one motor racing event at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Divyanka took to social media and shared a few stills from the stadium wherein both of them look quite happy. FYI, it's Max Verstappen who won his first Formula One world championship title.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya:

