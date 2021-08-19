The makers of Bigg Boss are leaving no stone unturned to promote the reality show's latest edition. As after roping Karan Johar, it's Rekha on board. The timeless beauty will supposedly lend her voice to the promos of Bigg Boss 15 that will be hosted by Salman Khan. She will give her voice as Tree of Fortune.

On this Rekha said, "It is always gratifying to work with Salman and I feel blessed to share these unique moments with him... He is as always a pure pleasure!"

Check It Out:

#Rekha is now lending her deep,husky voice to 1 of the campaigns of #BB15,goes on air nxt month,Rekha is doing a voice-over fr‘talking tree’whom KHAN calls Vishwasuntree “It's always gratifying to work wit @BeingSalmanKhan & I feel blessed to share unique moments wit him”- REKHA pic.twitter.com/FZH1lTn4Co — S A R D A R (@SalmansCombat) August 18, 2021

