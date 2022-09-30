Raju Srivastava’s demise came as a huge shock to his fans and the entire entertainment industry. A lot of celebrities took to social media to mourn his loss. Now, his fellow comedians from The Great Indian Laughter Challenge have come together to put up a show in the memory of the Late Raju Srivastava. Ahsaan Qureshi took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with a caption that read: ‘Aaj kuch special shoot kiye hain Raju bhai ke liye .. jald share share karenge’. Raju Srivastava's Daughter Antara Expresses Gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan in This Heartfelt Post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsaan Qureshi (@ahsaanqureshi_)

