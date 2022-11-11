Star Bharat show Ajooni will soon bring forth a big twist in the storyline. During elections, Ajooni will make a big move against the Bagga family and will blame them for torture. It will be interesting to see if Rajveer supports his patriarchal family or Ajooni! Ajooni: Ajooni Confesses Her Love for Rajveer! (Watch Video).

Take a look at the promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)