Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has been a beloved show on Indian television, but recently, it has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A few days ago, Alisha Parveen was let go from the show, with no clear explanation, and was replaced by Adrija Roy. Now, there's more news surrounding the show, according to ZoomTV, Rupali will also be leaving Anupamaa soon. “Rupali Ganguly will be quitting Anupamaa in the next three months. The makers introduced a big 15-year leap to introduce new lead characters like Shivam Khajuria and Adrija Roy. Once the makers develop a strong love angle between Prem and Rahi, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) will exit the show,” quoted Zoom TV. ‘Anupamaa’: Entire Cast Except For Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna To Bid Farewell to Rajan Shahi’s Show After 10–15 Years Leap – Reports.

‘Anupamaa’ in Turmoil: Rupali Ganguly to Leave the Show Soon

Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of the popular Indian TV show Anupamaa, may be leaving the series soon, according to sources. The show has recently been surrounded by controversies, including the exit of cast members like Paras Kalnawat and Alisha Parveen. Alisha was replaced by… pic.twitter.com/GgcjoBviS5 — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) January 3, 2025

