The latest TRP ratings for Hindi shows are out and Star Plus continues to reign supreme with its popular dramas. As expected, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein holds onto the top spot with a strong 2.6 rating, followed by Imlie at 2.1, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) at 2.1 rating and Anupamaa makes it to the fourth position with 2 rating. Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) seems to have taken a dip after the introduction of a time jump, landing at sixth place with a 1.9 rating. Interestingly, Colors TV's Bigg Boss 17, a perennial contender, is surprisingly ranked 12th this week. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down After Munawar Faruqui Exposes Her Conversation With Medical Help, Calls It ‘Unfair’ (Watch Video).

BARC's TRP List Is Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)