If you have been wondering when will Shamita Shetty return to Bigg Boss 15, then here is a piece of good news for all her fans. As reported by Bigg Boss Tak, the actress will be making her presence felt on the reality show before Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar. FYI, Shetty had to leave BB 15 midway due to medical reasons and has been away from the house since Monday (November 15).

Check It Out:

EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED: Good News for #ShamitaShetty Fans Shamita Shetty to re-enter Bigg Boss 15 House tomorrow, maybe before a #WeekendKaVaar shooting starts.#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/V3UiQLCkrD — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 18, 2021

