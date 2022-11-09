Actress Sumbul Touqeer exposed the real face of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in Bigg Boss 16. Shalin who said certain things like 'You are here because of Me' and 'I am there industry even since when you weren't born' was criticized heavily for his behaviour, clearly making Shalin the most criticized contestant of this season. Sumbul gave Shalin a taste of his own medicine by reprimanding him for patronizing her. During a heated argument, the Imlie actress also said "Phir bhi yahin Hai Dono" after Shalin said that she is in the season because of him.

The netizens slammed Shalin for his behaviour. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Thrown Out of Salman Khan's Show for Hitting Shiv Thakare - Reports.

Take a look:

Netizens appreciate her

She finally understood 👏🏼😭 He had exaclty no reason to justify himself now, so she didn't get manipulated It was painful to see her heartbreak, but this was necessary 💔 #BB16 #SumbulSquad#imliearyansinghrathore #imlieforever #SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/ZtZLiMLnPD — Flowerylie (@flower_10111) November 8, 2022

Sumbul gives a befitting reply

Shalin : Jab tum paida nahi hui thi , tab mein industry me thha.. Sumbul : Phir Bhi Yahi Hai Dono😎🔥 Shalin From last 15 years What you earned bro zillat ke laddu From ex wife & flops project? so shut up Mr.Bhanot she's standing alone like sherani🔥#SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/8zVXiFSEe4 — SUMBUL KHAN TEAM❤️ (@SumbulKhanTeam) November 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)