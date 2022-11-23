Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has had umpteen number of fights with the housemates and these days, her behaviour is ticking off Sajid Khan. Now, in a Ration Card task when Sajid comments, 'Hakale jaane wale logon ko lagta hai unka baap chalata hai show'. Archana taunts back, 'Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge'. With this Sajid loses his temper and tells her, ‘Aukat dekh apni’. TOI shared the same on its social media handle. Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma Accuses Channel for Favouring Colors Faces Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in This Viral Video – WATCH.

Take a look:

