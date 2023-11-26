On Shanivaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17, Jigna Vora was eliminated from the reality show this week. Alongside Ankita Lokahnde, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa, and Anurag Dobhal, she was among the nominated contestants. Following Salman's announcement of her eviction, Jigna became emotional. The former journalist shared a heartfelt hug with Munawar Faruqui, reflecting their close bond. 'You have to win,' Jigna told Munawar, causing the stand-up comedian to break down into tears after her eviction. She was nominated by Arun Mashettey during a task. Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole Gets Evicted From Salman Khan's Show in Mid-Week Elimination.

Jigna Vora Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17:

