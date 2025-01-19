As Bigg Boss 18 gears up for its grand finale today (Janaury 19), excitement is reaching new heights. Aamir Khan, along with his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is all set to make a dazzling appearance to promote their upcoming project, Loveyapa. Their presence on the show will undoubtedly add an extra layer of glamour to the grand finale, ensuring a night to remember for fans. Their presence on the show will undoubtedly add an extra layer of glamour to the grand finale, ensuring a night to remember for fans. Aamir, who was visibly emotional, showed his unwavering support for Junaid and Khushi. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale Winner: Top Finalists Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena Compete for Salman Khan’s Reality Show Trophy.

Aamir Khan With Bigg Boss 18 Host Salman Khan

Amar and Prem together! Salman Khan with Aamir Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss season finale.#SalmanKhan #AamirKhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss18Finale pic.twitter.com/vMoom0cViN — Salman Khan Domain Fan Club (@SalmanDomain) January 19, 2025

Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

