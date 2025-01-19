Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 grand finale has arrived after weeks of intense drama, and emotional moments. Fans eagerly awaited the outcome, with many focused on the fierce competition between contestants Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra. Both gave their all in the race for the coveted BB18 crown, showcasing their strength and resilience throughout the show. Rajat Dalal, meanwhile, was evicted ahead of the finale, leaving the stage set for a thrilling showdown. As the final moments approached, viewers were on the edge of their seats, wondering who would ultimately claim the title after an eventful and action-packed season. Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Cash Prize – All You Need To Know About 'BB18' Final Episode.

Vivian Dsena Vs Karanveer Mehra

🚨 TOP-2 of Bigg Boss 18: ☆ Vivian Dsena ☆ Karan Veer Mehra Comments - Who will WIN the show? — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 19, 2025

