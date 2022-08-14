A series based on the DC Comics sorcerer Constantine is reportedly still in development at HBO Max. Amidst the new regime's decision at cancelling a variety of DC projects, it looks like the one focused on Constantine has survived. Being developed by JJ Abrams' Bad Robots production, there is also a Justice League Dark and Madame Xanadu project in development. Filming is apparently planned for early 2023. Batgirl Shelved: DC Fans Furious After Warner Bros Cancels Leslie Grace's Superhero Movie, Netizens Say They Deserve Better.

Check Out The Tweet:

HBO Max’s ‘CONSTANTINE’ series is preparing to begin filming in early 2023. (Source: https://t.co/DCectb5ZRt) pic.twitter.com/0Bq3eNN3Xx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)