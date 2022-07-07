High off the success of Stranger Things Season 4, the Duffer Brothers are all set to launch their own production company called Upside Down Pictures. While a bunch of projects have been announced, the duo are reportedly developing a new live-action Death Note series at Netflix as well. This will be the second venture Netflix will be having related to this property. The first time around they developed a film that was critically panned upon release. Duffer Brothers Announce Stranger Things Spin-Off Series and Launch Production Company Upside Down Pictures.

The Duffer Brothers will develop a new live-action adaption of ‘DEATH NOTE’ for Netflix. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/IJpyM2Drxp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 6, 2022

