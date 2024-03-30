In response to a Gurugram court order, the local police registered a case on March 29 against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and influencer Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav aka Fazilpuria, for allegedly featuring rare snake in their music videos. Earlier on March 28, the additional chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar Rana had directed the authorities to initiate legal proceedings against Yadav and Fazilpuria. Manisha Rani Reveals Why She Unfollowed Elvish Yadav on Instagram, Says ‘Usko Bahut Ego Hai, This Is the End of #Elvisha’ (Watch Video).

Case Filed Against Elvish Yadav and Fazilpuria

Following the Gurugram court order, the district police on Saturday registered a case against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav, alias Fazilpuria for allegedly using rare species of snakes in the music videos. pic.twitter.com/mNBLssQlU8 — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2024

Watch 32 BORE Song:

