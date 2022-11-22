Sony LIV has just dropped the official trailer of its upcoming web series, Faadu: A Love Story. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, this show features Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles and the trailer beautifully showcases their natural chemistry as they madly fell for each other in the city of dreams. Show to premiere on December 9. Faadu Teaser: The Series Maps the Journey of Two Complex Individuals and Their Contrasting Life Ideologies on Ambition and Love.

Faadu - A Love Story Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)