Rosshan Andrrews marked his directorial debut in Hindi cinema with Deva, a gripping action drama that released on January 31, 2025. Starring Shahid Kapoor as a kickass cop alongside Pooja Hegde, the film garnered approximately INR 5.78 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. The plot centres around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who unravels a complex web of deceit while investigating a high-profile case. Deva also features Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, and other talented actors in pivotal roles, contributing to the film's intense narrative. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: A Watered Down Remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ ‘Mumbai Police’ Almost Redeemed by an Impressive Shahid Kapoor (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Deva' Box Office Update

#Deva has a dull Day 1... The #ShahidKapoor starrer should have ideally opened in double digits, but its first-day numbers are a shocker. While select multiplexes in urban centres witnessed better occupancy, the mass circuits performed poorly. Going forward, #Deva will need to… pic.twitter.com/OOdTzk8UPs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2025

Watch 'Deva' Trailer:

