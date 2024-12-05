A tragic incident unfolded during the screening of Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre. A stampede broke out as excited fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who had also arrived at the venue. The chaos led to the unfortunate death of a 39-year-old woman, Revathi, while her young son was critically injured. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise.

‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident

According to reports, Revathi, from Dilsukhnagar, attended the event with her husband, Bhaskar, and their two children. The situation spiralled out of control around 10.30 PM when an overwhelming crowd pushed forward as Allu Arjun made an appearance. In an effort to manage the escalating situation, police had to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd, but the damage had already been done. ‘Pushpa 3’: Title for Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Next Instalment REVEALED Ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’ Release – Check Details.

Crowd During ‘Pushpa 2’ Screening

VIDEO | Telangana: A large crowd gathers at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad as Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) arrives for the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2'. 'Pushpa 2', set to hit the screens Tomorrow, is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.… pic.twitter.com/uDTAcM5o5E — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2024

Disturbing videos shared online show police and bystanders attempting to assist the victims. CPR was administered to Revathi before she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her son, who was reportedly transferred to a super-speciality hospital, remains in critical condition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).