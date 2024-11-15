The highly anticipated web series Freedom at Midnight, adapted from the renowned book, has been released on Sony LIV. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series delves into the tumultuous period of India's partition. Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, the show has garnered positive reviews from viewers. Many have hailed it as a masterpiece and a unique depiction of this significant historical event. Check out the reactions below. ‘Freedom at Midnight’ Review: Nikkhil Advani’s Series Is a Riveting Yet Compromised Dive Into Political Powerplay Behind India’s Partition (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Incredible'

#FreedomAtMidnight is not just a show, it's an experience! Incredible storytelling, authentic atmosphere & music that adds depth. Rate it 8/10. A must-watch! #SonyLIV #FreedomAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/WwiNqHwayA — Siddharth Shinde (@aniketbbhm) November 15, 2024

'Must-Watch'

Spent day watching #FreedomAtMidnight on Sony LIV, And I’d rate it a solid 8/10. The story is as promising as the chapter on independence in a history book, with an authentic atmosphere that draws you in and music that adds real depth. A must-watch for sure! pic.twitter.com/XxEOIOKFKx — Prabhu Jadhav (@KRBPrabhu) November 15, 2024

'Powerful'

Series: Freedom At Midnight Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Review: POWERFUL Nikkhil Advani has brought life to the painful chapter of India's history 👏#FreedomAtMidnight #FreedomAtMidnightReview@EmmayEntertain @SonyLiv @nikkhiladvani The seven-episode series uses the majority of its… pic.twitter.com/j9rvrg0Q3r — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) November 15, 2024

'Unique'

After completing the show I couldn't stop myself sharing my review. This is an unique take on a political drama.#FreedomAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/OZ9vCcAPqh — Rimi Pal (@PalRimi12533) November 15, 2024

'Masterpiece'

Only a few minutes into #FreedomAtMidnight, and I’m already captivated. The depth, the research, and the unbiased approach make it a must-watch. Hats off to @SonyLIV for bringing this masterpiece to us! pic.twitter.com/ZlOJ5vtoXb — ViKrAnT⁴5 𝕏 (@VikrantSolver) November 15, 2024

Watch 'Freedom At Midnight' Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)