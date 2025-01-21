A video showing an attempt to scuffle with Rajesh Kumar, the SDM of Kirawali, has surfaced online, causing a stir. The incident occurred within the premises of the Kirawali tehsil, where a group of locals had gathered to discuss the construction of a drainage system. Reports indicate that tensions escalated as the crowd attempted to block the SDM's vehicle. The video captures scenes of people trying to engage in a physical confrontation, with pushing and shoving visible. Following the commotion, the police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the details of the incident. Kanpur Shocker: Couple Dies Suicide by Consuming Poison in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

Viral Video Shows Kirawali SDM Rajesh Kumar in Scuffle

आगरा -SDM किरावली से हाथापाई की कोशिश का वीडियो वायरल, हाथपाई की कोशिश, धक्का मुक्की करते वीडियो वायरल नाले के निर्माण को लेकर पहुंचे थे तहसील में लोग, SDM राजेश कुमार की गाड़ी घेर रोकने का प्रयास कर रहे थे हंगामा, हाथपाई की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस, जांच जारी, आगरा की किरावली… pic.twitter.com/r4HmzLnVVf — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)