There's no denying that Uorfi Javed is currently one of the most talked about celebrities. If anyone can truly give Bollywood star kids' bestie Orry some competition, it's Uorfi. The actress-model is known for her bold outfits and fearless attitude. Uorfi Javed frequently grabs the headlines for some reason or other, and this time, it is due to a brand who asked her if she was "open to strip". Taking to social media, Uorfi lashed out at the brand for their offer. Uorfi Javed Slams Paparazzi For Passing ‘Sly’ Comments and Making Her Feel ‘Uncomfortable’, Deletes Post Later.

Uorfi Javed Slams Brand for Asking Her To Strip

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (December 10), Uorfi Javed shared the screenshot of an e-mail along with a WhatsApp chat where an oral care brand named Perfora asked her, "We had a script for Uorfi, will she be open to strip?" In the WhatsApp chat, we could see Uorfi's manager asking the Pefora team about what they mean by stripping. The reply, as seen in the screenshot, was "Strip that down?"

Uorfi Javed Shares SS of Her Manager’s Conversation With Perfora Team

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sharing the screenshot, Uorfi slammed the brand for the pathetic offer and wrote, "This is crossing every line imaginable @perforaofficial In all my experiences with brands, I've never encountered something so invasive." Further threatening to take legal action on the brand, the Splitsvilla X4 fame wrote, "My team will be reaching out, Prepare yourself for the consequences." Fashionista Uorfi Javed Does It Again, Wows Paparazzi With Her Stylish Cinderella Transformation (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi Javed was last seen as a mentor in the reality web series Playground. She also gained much praise for her role in the show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. Apart from that, Uorfi Javed appeared as a contestant in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitvilla X4 and as the Mystery Maker in Splitsvilla X5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).