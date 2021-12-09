Kamya Panjabi is popularly known to portray negative roles in television serials. Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki are the TV shows that shot her to fame. The actress who had joined the Congress party in October 2021 shared a video message on women empowerment with the hashtag ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’. There were several who lauded her video message but one of the users commented on her divorce and second marriage. The comment read, “Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi...had hai”. To this Kamya responded and mentioned in her post, “So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye?”

Kamya Panjabi’s Response To The Troll

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)