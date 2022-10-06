Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adorable couples of Telly town. Now Karan took to social media to share a video where he is taking a selfie and the mirror reflects his picture with Tejasswi. He captioned his story on social media as ‘There is no concept of space anymore’ tagging his lady love. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Spotted Holidaying and Enjoying Mouth-Watering Delicacies of Goa! (View Pics).

Take a look:

Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash (Photo Credit: Instagram)

