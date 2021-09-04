Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone recreated the 'Ek Chutki Sindoor Ki Kimaat' scene from Om Shanti Om. Farah Khan joins with them too while they were acting the scene on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In the video, where Amitabh can be seen enjoying the moment on the show. Farah and Deepika teach Amitabh how to nail the part in a perfect way. Have a look.

Check Out the Video Below:

