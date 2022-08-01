Pratik Sehajpal has gained immense fame with his participation in Bigg Boss OTT and further in Bigg Boss 15. His friendship with Nishant Bhat is the talk of the town. Pratik is admired for his chocolate boy looks and charming personality. He was recently seen in Colors’ stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, Pratik aborted the elimination task and was evicted. Now Pratik’s fans are disappointed with his performance and have been sharing views about how he made big talks before going but did don’t stand up to his word. On the other hand, there are also some netizens who are trending him saying ‘More Power to You Pratik’ as he made a statement that everything happens for a reason post his elimination. Pratik Sehajpal Shares About His Love for Football and His Wish To Be a Part of Dance Reality Show.

Take a look as the fans took to social media to support him:

#PratikSehajpal went to the show with love. But all the channel wanted from him is trp. So he has given the #DolceGabbana bag worth TRP to the channel. Now he is done with the show and moving on for better things. MORE POWER TO YOU PRATIK pic.twitter.com/oNZ1YOfmYe — Mahii Editzz (@MahiiEditzz) August 1, 2022

Some fans are calling the show scripted

Making fun of Pratik for putting hands in the pocket whereas Jannat and Tushar were doing the same thing same time. Rubina's dream of Pratik leaving the same day he got eliminated. Now how can I trust this scripted show. #pratiksehajpal — Mayra (@MaayraS00) August 1, 2022

A Netizen Shared How Rohit Shetty Was Unfair

Not a big fan of pratik but have to say it's hard to be a boy in this society 😞 stunt accha nai kia to umbrella ke niche nai , agar koi ladki hoti to sab use console Kar rahe hote 😞 #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam#PratikInKKK12

UNBREAKABLE PRATIK SEHAJPAL pic.twitter.com/HYpU7GWRPl

— movie buffer (@moviebuffer999) July 24, 2022

A fan thought that giving him certain stunts was on purpose

Always giving him water stunts, knowing his fear of them. Cheap tactics in order to remove a strong contender. We know how great and brave he is, colors will always remain a biased channel ! @realsehajpal 💪❤️‍🔥

MORE POWER TO YOU PRATIK #PratikSehajpal | #KhatronKeKhiladi12 pic.twitter.com/bs7hcc2nLH

A Fan Thinks Pratik Is Like The Phoenix

This man standing here is like phoenix bird 🔥 How much ever u try to suppress him, he'll keep emerging even stronger 💪 MORE POWER TO YOU PRATIK#PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/byR5TSY1r5 — Priyanka Shahi (@Shahi_Speaks) July 31, 2022

