It is raining good news again for Choti Sarrdaarni actress, Mansi Sharma as she is expecting her second baby. Taking to her IG handle, Mansi shared some stylish pictures flaunting her baby bump. Dressed in a red short dress, a jacket and white sneakers, Mansi radiated glow as she caressed her baby bump. Along with the pictures, Mansi penned: "BABY TWO is on the way. Need Ur Blessings n Love. Thank You Baba Ji For Everything." Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Mansi Sharma Expecting Her First Child With Husband Yuvraj Hans (View Post).

Check The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansi Sharma (@mansi_sharma6)

