Moon Knight had its third episode premiere, and fans are loving it. The episode sees many twist and turns, but the one that has gotten a hold of fans had to be the tease of Moon Knight's third personality, Jake Lockley. While not outright confirmed, many fans are theorising that Marvel did tease Lockley in a few scenes, and to be honest, those claims do make a lot of sense. With that being said, here are fans on Twitter reacting to the Jake Lockley tease in the third episode of Moon Knight.

The Taxi Does Explain a Lot Though...

MOON KNIGHT EPISODE 3 SPOILERS#MoonKnight - - - - - marc and steven don't know what's going on an he literally woke up in a TAXI CAB... JAKE LOCKLEY WYA pic.twitter.com/wsdwvpGsxq — ethan ψ | moon knight spoilers (@wandapilots) April 13, 2022

Jake Lockley Hiding in the Shadows Being Like...

// #MoonKnight spoilers: - - - - Marc: what did you do Steven: i swear that wasn't me Marc: then who was it Jake Lockley: pic.twitter.com/y0aEvIGHqy — athia/hunter ۞🌙 (@dilfsstrange) April 13, 2022

Jake Lockley Revels in Chaos

The Visuals Were Amazing...

#MoonKnight spoilers: . . . . Ok but Jake Lockley finally being teased was great; and that transition from Marc to Steven by Oscar was amazing. And god this scene was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/PBmZZZDNU1 — Komorebi (Laters, gators) 🌙 (@CristianDelTacO) April 13, 2022

The Master Troll...

#moonknight ep. 3 spoilers - - - - jake lockley watching marc and steven argue about who killed the guy pic.twitter.com/KBMvkj6QeF — ⋆⁺₊⋆ ☾⋆⁺₊⋆ (@m0onknights) April 13, 2022

Looks Like He Might Be the Show's Big Surprise...

Moon Knight spoilers - - - - - OH MY GOD WAIT THEY HAVE TO BE TEASING JAKE LOCKLEY PLEASE TELL ME WE'RE GOING TO SEE HIM SOON #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/gFWyWLS7Nw — Jack (-_•) // moon knight spoilers (@captaincupkicks) April 13, 2022

