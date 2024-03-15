Murder Mubarak, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan, has finally premiered on Netflix today, March 15. Hours after the mystery thriller's release, fans started reacting to the film on social media platforms. The film Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You to Death. Ever since its premiere, netizens have had mixed reviews of the film. While most people praised Pankaj Tripathi's captivating performance, they didn't hesitate to call the movie a 'one-time watch'. Check out what netizens had to say about the movie here. Murder Mubarak Review: Sara Ali Khan’s Netflix Mystery Thriller Receives Mixed Reactions From Critics.

#MurderMubarak This film is one time watch. I did not find anything extraordinary. U can watch it for #pankajTripathi acting. @NetflixIndia — Bipin (@Bipintola) March 15, 2024

#MurderMubarak suffers from 'too many suspects syndrome.' — Izu (@outof22yards) March 15, 2024

Had it been released in cinemas, the number of audiences would have been lower than the number of actors the film has. Watch it only to get over the hangover of the bad night #MurderMubarak RATING - 4/10*#HomiAdajania #SaraAliKhan #VijayVarma #KarismaKapoor #TiscaChopra — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 15, 2024

