Family Man 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow and the fans of the series are really excited. But as is obvious these days, taking offence is a serious hobby on social media. When the trailer of the sequel released many had issued with the way Tamilians have been portrayed in the series without even watching the series. Everyone from Manoj Bajpayee to Samantha Akkineni was slammed for the same. But we have to agree the actress does have some amazing fans who are now trending We Support Samantha ahead of the release of the show.

Check out their reactions here..

Go achieve more!

Hey queen..you are awsome,kind, generous and you are intelligent.Go on and achieve more and more .We love you #WeLoveSamantha#WeSupportSamantha#Samanthaakkineni pic.twitter.com/9cmveWyUQ7 — Divyanshi Mishra (@Di36204067) June 2, 2021

Mind it!

If u Spread Bad About Sam U wasteing Your Time Guys 🤦🏻‍♂️ Because She Is Queen Of TFI No one Can Match With Sam 👍💖 Mind Your Word's Guys 🔥🙄@Samanthaprabhu2#WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha pic.twitter.com/VgERz8pXPl — Sam the johnwick LuCiFeR 😈 (@ShyamChinni4) June 2, 2021

Our question exactly!

How can someone comes to conclusion without watching the series 😏 It's so disgusting We support you @Samanthaprabhu2 #WeLoveSamantha || #WeSupportSamantha || #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/3tdbFnl2Iz — Anil Samantha (@Anil_Sammu) June 2, 2021

Always and forever

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)