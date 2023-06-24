In a recent interaction with paparazzi, Shoaib Ibrahim opened up about his newborn son, who was welcomed into the world by him and his wife, Dipika Kakar. Speaking about their joyous blessing, Shoaib revealed that their baby has been placed in an incubator by the doctors. With deep sincerity, he appealed to his fans, followers, and the media to join them in praying for the well-being of their little one. In an Instagram video captured by a paparazzo, Shoaib expressed his gratitude for the support and shared that once their son recovers, they will eagerly share more details. He earnestly requested everyone's prayers for his son's speedy recovery during this delicate phase. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Blessed With Baby Boy, Latter Shares ‘It’s a Premature Delivery’.
