On Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, his friends and family, including actress Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz, are fondly remembering the late actor. This would have been his 43th birthday if the beloved actor was still alive. Shehbaz shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing gratitude for being part of Sidharth's life, accompanying the message with a picture from their Bigg Boss 13 days, and wishing him a happy birthday in heaven. Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: From Tuxedo King to Casual Chic, Late Actor and Bigg Boss 13 Winner Was Effortlessly Stylish.

Check Shehbaz's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz)

