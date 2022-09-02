Sidharth Shukla’s demise came as a huge shock to the entire industry. The actor passed away due to heart failure today, last year. Sidharth’s family visited Brahma Kumari’s for a prayer meeting ahead of his death anniversary. As his fans mourn on his death anniversary and remember him for his good times, let us take a look at all the love his fans are pouring on him on social media. Late Actor Sidharth Shukla and Actress-Singer Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans Celebrate Their Love, Trend ‘1 YEAR OF SIDNAAZ ON BB OTT’! (Watch Videos).

Checkout the tweets below:

Netizens remember him on his death anniversary

And that day we gonna laugh in same way the way #SidharthShukla used to laugh ❤❤ — Alive (@LokzUpdated) September 2, 2022

His fans call him a gem

Last year The same day we lost the Gem...one of the worst day... I wish I could erase that day from the Calender Sid 😥 Miss you Sid and love you ❤#SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidharthShukla #SidHearts https://t.co/4Ly4TSvQFT — preksha (@Prekshaa30) September 2, 2022

Netizens trend him with the hashtag #SidharthShuklaliveson

Sidharth Shukla is deeply missed

Fans say that they will love him till their last breath

Mera Sidharth ❤️ Mere life me koyi bhi tumhari jagah nahi le sakta. I will love you till my last Breath ❤️#SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/JjuzM86m9T — 🦋PARUL SIDHARTH SHUKLA🦋 (@PSS8099) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)