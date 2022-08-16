Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were much loved for their stint in Bigg Boss 13. It is on that show that the two became close and netizens were in awe of their relationship. It was indeed a huge shock for their fans when Sidharth passed away and Shehnaaz broke down. The fans have been showering love on them till date. It was last year that Sidharth and Shehnaaz graced Bigg Boss OTT and netizens are cherishing these very moments as they complete a year of appearing on the show today by trending them as ‘1 YEAR OF SIDNAAZ ON BB OTT’. On Shehnaaz Gill’s Birthday, Old Celebration Video Featuring Late Sidharth Shukla Goes Viral.

Checkout the posts below:

The way Sidharth looked at Shehnaaz was adorable

They look so much in love

Their souls are always connected with each other forever, say netizens

Their fans cannot have enough of them

Netizens are in love with the edits

