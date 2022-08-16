Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were much loved for their stint in Bigg Boss 13. It is on that show that the two became close and netizens were in awe of their relationship. It was indeed a huge shock for their fans when Sidharth passed away and Shehnaaz broke down. The fans have been showering love on them till date. It was last year that Sidharth and Shehnaaz graced Bigg Boss OTT and netizens are cherishing these very moments as they complete a year of appearing on the show today by trending them as ‘1 YEAR OF SIDNAAZ ON BB OTT’. On Shehnaaz Gill’s Birthday, Old Celebration Video Featuring Late Sidharth Shukla Goes Viral.

Checkout the posts below:

The way Sidharth looked at Shehnaaz was adorable

#SidNaaz: He looked at her the way she needed to be looked at like the whole world could crumble and he wouldn't even blink.💗🥹✨ [ 1 YEAR OF SIDNAAZ ON BB OTT ] pic.twitter.com/KtyQf0aG8n — 𝓡𝓲𝓳𝓪♡ (@SidNaazParadise) August 15, 2022

They look so much in love

Surrounded by reporters, but their focus was on each other 1 YEAR OF SIDNAAZ ON BB OTT | #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/WJ971sXU68 — 𝐙𝐀𝐈𝐍🦁☆ (@ZAIN17_) August 15, 2022

Their souls are always connected with each other forever, say netizens

Bodies may have separated ....but their souls are always connected with each other forever ❤️ 1 YEAR OF SIDNAAZ ON BB OTT#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/svAfX5oymo — Bikash SidNaaz ❤️ (@Bikuengr) August 15, 2022

Their fans cannot have enough of them

Woh kal saath the, aaj bhi hain, aur humesha rahenge!! LOVE U ALWAYS N FOREVER!!🌈❤😘😘 1 YEAR OF SIDNAAZ ON BB OTT pic.twitter.com/B6KBnRHF7I — Pracheesawant (@Pracheesawant2) August 15, 2022

Netizens are in love with the edits

Oye Shona Shona Ho Ho Ho This edit is just next level and hats off the creator of vm, our FD who used to do lot of fun with a tinch of creativity🤩 Credit ~ to the Owner✌ 1 YEAR OF SIDNAAZ ON BB OTT#SidNaaz Loved it, so, sharing it with u all ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/crrs2czaxP — 🥀𝔐𝔢𝔢𝔫𝔲 ♡🇮🇳 A SIDNAAZ FAN🇮🇳 (@MEenUTuLiKa06) August 15, 2022

Do you have more such tweets and videos to share? Show your love for #SIDNAAZ in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite television celebrities.

