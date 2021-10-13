Netflix’s Squid Games has gained huge popularity worldwide. The South Korean drama written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk is centered on a contest where 456 players, who are in large debts, play a series of children’s games. Losing in these games results in brutal death as a penalty but the winner will earn a whopping amount. Now Squid Game is going to happen in real in Abu Dhabi but without bloodshed. The Korean Cultural Center in the UAE will be organising an event in Abu Dhabi that will involve children’s games and it would be a harmless version.

