Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti gained a lot of traction from the television lovers and Neet Mahal, who was one of the finalists of the show recently got a photoshoot done with the concept of toilet paper rolls. This photoshoot had the netizens trolling her massively to such an extent that one user went on to call her ‘Urfi Javed ki dusri behen’ among other negative comments who mocked her dressing sense. Urfi Javed Once Again Slams Chahatt Khanna for Calling Her Fashion ‘Obnoxious’ (View Post).

Take a look at her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neet Mahal (@neetmahal)

Here are a few comments:

People compare her to Urfi Javed

Neet Mahal (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Some tell her that she is looking ‘cheap’

Neet Mahal (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Netizens say that because she could not win over Mika, she has become mentally unstable

Neet Mahal (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)