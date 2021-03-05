The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre not to arrest Amazon Prime's head of original content Aparna Purohit, in connection with the ongoing investigation against the video streaming platform's web series Tandav. The Top Court has also asked Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation.

Check the Tweet Below:

[TANDAV] Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit; calls for law to regulate OTT platforms FULL REPORT by @DebayonRoy#Tandav #SupremeCourt #AmazonPrimeVideo@PrimeVideoINhttps://t.co/ST0UgXLtrH — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)