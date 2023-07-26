Besides being a great actress, Tejasswi Prakash is also an amazing singer. How do we know? Well, the diva took to her Instagram handle and posted a short video of her singing the song "Bhaage Re Mann", from the film Chameli. Her latest rendition from the film will make you fall in love with her soulful voice. In the reel video, Tejasswi said "Can you guys listen to the rain. I can only think of one song" and starts singing the song. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's Lonavala Getaway in Monsoon Is All Things Fun and Romantic (Watch Video).

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

