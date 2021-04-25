Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2 is likely to premiere in May. The by streaming giant postponed the release date of the show after several police cases were filed against Tandav and Mirzapur for hurting the religious sentiments of people. However, it seems like things have settled down a bit and the makers are likely to announce a new release date in the upcoming days. Sharing the news, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee told an online portal, “We’re going to get a release date from Amazon very soon.”

