In a dramatic incident from Deeh village in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, a young girl climbed a mobile tower in protest after her mother scolded her for not cleaning the house ahead of Diwali. Upset that the responsibility wasn’t shared with her brother, she scaled the tower in frustration, stunning villagers. The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, prompted panic among locals who immediately called the police. Authorities rushed to the scene and, after a tense standoff, successfully convinced the girl to come down safely. “She was angry that her mother asked her to clean the house while sparing her brother,” said Amar Bahadur, Circle Officer, Mirzapur. The girl is now safe at home. The video sparked online debates about gender roles and mental health pressures faced by young women in households. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Rescued by Police, Under Custody (Watch Video).

Mirzapur Girl Climbs Tower After Diwali Chores Dispute

सन्दर्भित प्रकरण में थाना कछवां पुलिस द्वारा त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए मौके पर पहुंचकर बालिका को समझा-बुझा कर टॉवर से सुरक्षित नीचे उतार कर परिवारीजन को सुपुर्द किया जा चुका है । — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Mirzapur Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)