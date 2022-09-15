The Kapil Sharma Show had a revamp and a fresh set of episodes went on air recently. The revamped version introduced a new set of comedians but looks like the ardent fans of the show are not happy with the comedy and humour that the weekender brings. Netizens have taken to social media to thrash the show. The Kapil Sharma Show: Anubhav Sinha Along With 'Middle Class Love' Cast Appear on The TV Show To Promote Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Netizens call the show a drag

#TheKapilSharmaShow The new version is such a drag . Was an avid watcher but couldn't tolerate the characters & jokes this time . Too boring !!!#KapilSharmaShow #SoniLiv #KapilSharma — micky dubey (@mickydubeys) September 14, 2022

Some call the new season mediocre

Look forward to the Old Magic ..New Season extremely mediocre — Ravi Gupta (@RaviGup67443531) September 14, 2022

A section of the fans find the show boring

every single character in #KapilSharmaShow is so so boring now — Sanjay shah (@sssshah518) September 14, 2022

A netizen finds the show repetitive

#Kapilsharmashow new season can be a boring as I saw two episodes they r same nothing is new That's other thing that I get laugh bt they r following same pattern same dialogues with guests 😒 — Nikita Gupta (@nikitaGupta7683) September 13, 2022

Fans are calling the new set of comedians on the show horrible

Missing Sunil Grover, Krushna, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Jammy Lever, Ali Asgar... Many more... The new team is just horrible 😖 worst season ever 👎👎👎 @KapilSharmaK9 @SonyTV #ChangeTheCast #KapilSharmaShow — Abir Aryan Ghosh (@AbirAryan1) September 12, 2022

