After exploring class disparity in the tropical weather of Hawaii to exploring the inner desires of humans in the sophisticated backdrop of Sicily, it looks like season three of The White Lotus is set to take us on another dramatic adventure in a beautiful place. According to reports, the next season of the HBO anthology drama is set to take place in Thailand. The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli Stand Out in This Brilliant Return of Mike White’s Addictive Drama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Reports:

Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’ will take place in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/pGqEocraqe — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 27, 2023

