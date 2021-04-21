Hina Khan's father died on April 20 of cardiac arrest. And as soon as this news reached the actress, who was shooting in Kashmir, she immediately rushed to Mumbai for the last rites. However, at the Mumbai airport, the shutterbug's distasteful behaviour towards Hina irked her friend Vikas Gupta. The TV producer shared his disappointment on Twitter. Have a look.

Vikas Gupta:

Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle 🌙 https://t.co/w28IEc8me3 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 20, 2021

