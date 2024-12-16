Ustad Zakir Hussain, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in San Francisco, passed away on December 15, 2024, due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The 73-year-old tabla maestro was moved to the ICU after his condition deteriorated, following his hospitalization two weeks ago. Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, and many others have expressed their grief and mourned the loss of the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain. Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro and Percussionist, Dies at 73 – Reports.

Riteish Deshmukh Expresses Grief

The irreparable loss of Zakir Hussain Sahab is a devastating blow to India and the global music community. Sir, Your music was a gift, a treasure that will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come. Your legacy will live on. May your soul rest in eternal glory,… pic.twitter.com/UtH8OUKKtX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 15, 2024

Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Video Of The Ustad

Ricky Kej

Shocked, deeply saddened and devastated by the passing-on of the legend Ustad Zakir Hussain @ZakirHtabla. One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for his immense humility, approachable nature,… pic.twitter.com/FxDeScxrvt — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 16, 2024

Akshay Kumar

Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/a5TWDMymfZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)